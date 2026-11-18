California Sues OpenAI Over AI-Driven Cyberattack on Hugging Face

By Staff, Agencies

California has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI over a cyberattack in July in which autonomous AI agents breached Hugging Face, a major platform hosting artificial intelligence models and datasets.

AI agents are autonomous systems capable of carrying out complex tasks, making decisions and interacting with digital environments with limited or no human supervision.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the lawsuit on Monday, accusing the ChatGPT developer of testing advanced AI systems without adequate safeguards and exposing the public to potential risks.

Bonta described the security breach as “entirely foreseeable,” alleging that OpenAI knew its testing environment was “flawed and exploitable” but failed to address the vulnerabilities.

The lawsuit accuses the San Francisco-based company of violating California’s Unfair Competition Law and creating a public nuisance by placing rapid AI development ahead of public safety.

“OpenAI prioritizes growth and rapid model development over safety and accountability,” Bonta said, warning that dozens of similar incidents “may just be the tip of the iceberg.”

The complaint seeks a court injunction against unlawful business practices, compensation for affected parties, and civil penalties. It also warns that Californians could face threats to their privacy, personal safety, and public property.

Bonta’s office further accused OpenAI of obstructing an investigation launched in September, claiming the company provided little information beyond publicly available material, blog posts, and heavily redacted documents.

OpenAI rejected the accusations, maintaining that it had conducted “an extensive and transparent effort” to investigate the July incident and prevent similar security failures.

“This lawsuit appears to single out OpenAI over a challenge that’s been identified by every major AI lab,” company spokesperson Drew Pusateri said.

Hugging Face previously described the intrusion as unprecedented, explaining that autonomous AI agents had performed thousands of actions across multiple temporary computing environments.

The California lawsuit adds to growing legal pressure on OpenAI, which is also facing lawsuits in nine other US states: Florida, Arkansas, Arizona, Kansas, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska and West Virginia.

Authorities are examining the company’s user engagement practices, its handling of consumer and health information, and its interactions with children and older adults.

Other major AI developers, including Anthropic and Meta, have also reported similar incidents, intensifying concerns about the cybersecurity risks associated with increasingly autonomous artificial intelligence systems.