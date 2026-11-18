NSA Classified Network Hit by Major Outage Amid Wave of US Technical Failures

By Staff, Agencies

The US National Security Agency [NSA] has experienced an outage affecting its highly classified internal communications network, disrupting intelligence operations and forcing agency employees to adjust their work schedules. The incident adds to a growing series of technical failures affecting US government infrastructure, airlines, financial institutions and major technology companies.

The disruption affected NSANet, the agency’s primary internal network for exchanging classified information, including top-secret intelligence. CNN first reported the outage on Tuesday, citing six people familiar with the matter, with several other major US media outlets subsequently confirming the incident.

The NSA later acknowledged technical problems with its internal systems but sought to downplay their impact, maintaining that its most critical operations remained unaffected.

“The National Security Agency experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance,” the agency said in a statement.

“While some internal systems were affected, mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues,” it added, emphasizing that multiple layers of backup infrastructure were available to maintain essential operations.

According to The New York Times, the disruption prompted a “code yellow” alert at the NSA headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland. Non-emergency personnel were instructed not to report to work before noon, while essential employees continued their regular schedules.

Sources cited by the newspaper said NSANet had been experiencing instability for several weeks, creating frustration among agency personnel. The immediate outage reportedly occurred during a routine software update intended to install security patches.

The NSA has not disclosed the full extent of the disruption, its duration, or whether the network has been completely restored. Officials said there was no evidence of a cyberattack or other malicious activity.

The NSA disruption coincided with another widespread technical failure on Tuesday, when Apple reported service outages affecting iCloud, Apple Pay, the App Store and several other platforms.

Users reported difficulties accessing accounts, making purchases, and completing financial transactions. Some Apple retail stores also experienced operational problems.

The technology company attributed the disruption to an internal software update and ruled out a cyberattack. Apple said many services had been restored, while efforts continued to bring the remaining systems back online.

On Monday, United Airlines experienced a systemwide technical failure that delayed hundreds of flights.

Customers of several major American banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, also reported difficulties accessing their accounts and transferring money.

The banking disruptions were linked to a software malfunction at JPMorgan Chase, which caused delays in transactions involving other financial institutions.

Last Friday, a technical failure affecting the Federal Aviation Administration’s [FAA] infrastructure triggered a nationwide grounding of flights, causing widespread disruption to air travel.

Microsoft also experienced a major outage last Thursday, affecting Outlook, Teams and other cloud-based services.

US President Donald Trump downplayed the series of technical failures when questioned by reporters in Manila on Tuesday.

“When you’re big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine,” Trump said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also sought to reassure the public, stressing that authorities had found no evidence connecting the incidents or indicating that they were caused by hackers or other malicious actors.

“We have absolutely no reason to believe, we have no evidence, no indications of any kind that these incidents are related to each other or that any of them have anything to do with a malign actor,” Rubio stated.

So far, no evidence has established a connection between the incidents, with government officials and affected companies repeatedly ruling out cyberattacks as their cause.

However, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has called on the administration to brief lawmakers on the repeated disruptions, arguing that the American public deserves greater transparency regarding the failures affecting critical infrastructure and essential services.