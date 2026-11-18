Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s message on the passing of Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani

By Staff

In a message offering his condolences on the passing of Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution paid tribute to him as one of the leading pillars in the seminary in teaching Islamic jurisprudence [fiqh] and the principles of jurisprudence [usul] in the Islamic seminary.

Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei’s message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

I’ve received news of the passing of the great teacher in the Islamic seminary, Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani. He was one of the principal pillars in teaching Islamic jurisprudence [fiqh] and the principles of jurisprudence [usul] in the Islamic seminary.

In recent decades, his two daily classes were regarded to be some of the key scholarly gatherings.

In addition to his own scholarly investigations, these lessons clearly reflected his profound, earnest, appreciative attention to the views of some of the most distinguished scholars of recent generations in the Islamic seminary of Najaf al-Ashraf, as well as his mastery of their thought.

Combined with this magnanimous teacher’s consistently eloquent, structured, rigorous discussions, this made every lesson a beneficial, invaluable hour for those seeking knowledge and scholarly excellence.

Today, a substantial number of instructors and scholars in the Islamic seminary of Qom, and even in other seminaries throughout the country, along with a number of clerics in various towns, proudly cite the honor of having attended his lectures in their academic records.

Everyone speaks with admiration of the profound, pure manifestation of devotion to the sacred Infallibles [pbut] witnessed in his speech and conduct. Undoubtedly, his tireless, unceasing efforts in serving the Sharia and the Shia faith have placed the community of believers and the Islamic seminaries under an immense debt of gratitude to him, which we must all remember and be thankful for.

I offer my condolences for this grievous loss to our Master Imam Mahdi [may God hasten his noble reappearance], to the Islamic seminaries, to all believers, and especially to his honorable family.

I beseech God, the Glorious and Exalted, to raise that magnanimous figure to the highest ranks [in the Hereafter].