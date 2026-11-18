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Iran’s Army Chief Warns of Iran’s Forceful Response to Aggression
By Staff, Agencies
The Commander of the Iranian Army Major General Amir Hatami warned that any renewed act of aggression against Iran will trigger a more powerful and forceful response, saying the country’s Armed Forces are fully prepared to confront threats without geographical restrictions.
Hatami further stated that Iran’s Armed Forces are closely monitoring enemy movements amid reports that the adversary is preparing its forces and has deployed another aircraft carrier to the region.
He said all branches of the Iranian Army- ground, naval, air defense and air forces - are maintaining close surveillance and continuously upgrading their combat readiness.
The commander noted that the enemy has previously made the mistake of attacking Iran, only to become trapped in a difficult situation and face desperation.
He added that, in line with directives issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, the necessary preparations have now been made to counter any renewed hostile action.
“If the enemy takes action again, it will undoubtedly be confronted more forcefully, more severely and without geographical limits, along with its supporters,” Major General Hatami stated.
He expressed hope that the enemy would avoid a miscalculation, warning that any such mistake would result in a lesson that would serve as a warning to all.
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