Protests in Bahrain Demand Freedom for Clerics Sentenced to Life

By Staff, Agencies

Protests broke out in several areas of Bahrain on Tuesday evening, with demonstrators calling for the release of Shia clerics and denouncing the sentences handed down against them, despite ongoing government crackdown.

The protests came a day after Bahrain’s High Criminal Court sentenced 64 people to life in prison in a mass trial, including 57 clerics. Five other defendants received 15 years.

Prosecutors accused the defendants of establishing and running a terrorist organization, charges on which the court convicted them all.

Thirteen of the defendants, among them Sheikh Isa Qassem, the most senior Shia religious authority in Bahrain, were tried in absentia. Qassem was stripped of his Bahraini citizenship in 2016 and has lived in Iran since 2018.

The London-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy [BIRD] reported that 69 people were convicted in total, 60 of them clerics, after a trial that began on July 5. Activists underlined that the trial was the largest prosecution of Shia clerics in Bahrain’s modern history. The verdict, first expected on November 8 and then November 22, was brought forward to Monday without explanation.

The Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, Bahrain’s main opposition group before it was dissolved in 2016, called November 16 a “day of catastrophe” and condemned the sentences as collective punishment of the country’s Shia majority.

In a statement on Monday, it said the verdicts had nothing to do with law or justice, and said that authorities were targeting Shia religious figures for political ends and of closing off any basis for coexistence. It said the rulings meant the constitution had lost its legitimacy and that Bahrain needs a constitution chosen by its people. The February 14 Coalition called for popular protests.

At least 25 arrests were reported at demonstrations last week, according to activists.

Twenty rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, warned before the verdict of allegations of torture, coerced confessions, incommunicado detention, and closed hearings. Human Rights Watch said at least 37 clerics were seized in night raids on May 9 and that more than 700 people have been arrested since.

BIRD’s Sayyed Ahmed Al-Wadaei said the prosecution had torn religious leaders from their congregations, underlining that Bahrain had never seen persecution of Shia clerics on this scale.