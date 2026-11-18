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Sheikh Qassem Offers Condolences on the Passing of Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
In a message of condolence, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem mourned the passing of senior religious authority Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Vahid Khorasani, extending his condolences to the religious seminaries in Qom and across the Muslim world, as well as to the Iranian people and the faithful.
Condolence Message from Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem:
In the name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful,
{Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him we shall return.}
On my own behalf and on behalf of Hezbollah, I extend my heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the Islamic Seminary [Hawza] in holy Qom and all other seminaries, as well as to the faithful everywhere, on the passing of the jurist of the Ahl Al-Bayt [peace be upon them], the Marja’ [religious authority] Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Vahid Khorasani [may Allah sanctify his soul].
The late Ayatollah Khorasani devoted his life to serving Islam and the path of Wilayah. He firmly defended the path of truth and left behind a rich scholarly legacy of research, lessons and written works, as well as generations of scholars who studied under his guidance. This legacy will remain a lasting source of knowledge and guidance long after his passing.
We ask Almighty Allah to grant the esteemed Marja’ the highest of ranks and to gather him with Mohammad [PBUH] and the family of Mohammad [PBUH]. We also pray that his noble family, the religious seminaries, the Iranian people and all the faithful be granted immense patience and reward.
Hezbollah Media Relations
Wednesday, November 18, 2026
8 Jumada Al-Thani 1448 AH
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