Sheikh Qassem Offers Condolences on the Passing of Grand Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

In a message of condolence, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem mourned the passing of senior religious authority Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Vahid Khorasani, extending his condolences to the religious seminaries in Qom and across the Muslim world, as well as to the Iranian people and the faithful.

Condolence Message from Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem: