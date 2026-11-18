UK Inflation Climbs to 3.6% in October, Highest in a Year

By Staff, Agencies

Annual consumer price inflation in the United Kingdom increased to 3.6% in October, up from 3.5% in September, reaching its highest level since October 2025 and matching market expectations.

The Consumer Prices Index [CPI] rose 0.5% month-on-month, compared with a 0.4% increase in October 2025, according to figures released Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics [ONS].

Core CPI, which excludes energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, remained unchanged at 2.8% year-on-year, the same rate recorded in September.

Goods inflation accelerated to 3.5%, compared with 3.2% the previous month, marking its highest level since September 2023. Meanwhile, services inflation remained stable at 3.7%.

Transport costs, particularly motor fuels, made the largest upward contribution to the annual inflation rate.

Prices in the transport category increased 7.5% year-on-year, compared with 6.6% in September.

Petrol prices rose by 5.2 pence per liter between September and October, bringing the average price to 174.7 pence [$2.30], the highest level since August 2022.

Diesel prices climbed by 7 pence to 199.5 pence [$2.63] per liter, marking a record in ONS data dating back to January 1996.

Overall motor fuel prices increased 33.2% annually, representing their largest year-on-year rise since July 2022.

Alcohol and tobacco prices also accelerated, increasing 4.5% annually compared with 2.5% in September. The ONS attributed the rise to higher tobacco prices and said it may have been influenced by a tobacco duty increase that took effect on October 1.

In contrast, food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation slowed to 0.9% from 1.3% in September.

Prices in restaurants and hotels made the largest downward contribution to the change in the annual inflation rate.

Meanwhile, the broader Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs [CPIH] increased 3.7% in the 12 months to October, up from 3.6% in September.

Its core measure remained unchanged at 3.1%.