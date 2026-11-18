France Erupts in Protests Over Wage Freeze and Pay Disputes

By Staff, Agencies

France witnessed another wave of nationwide protests and strikes on Tuesday as public sector workers, students, retirees, and private sector employees took to the streets over stagnant wages and the rising cost of living.

All major trade unions joined the demonstrations, with cumulative participation since the protests began reportedly reaching 5.5 million, according to reports from Paris.

The strike followed a meeting between Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu and union representatives, who rejected the government's proposals as insufficient to address wage demands.

Public sector unions are demanding higher salaries and an end to the freeze on the index point used to calculate basic pay. Around 5.8 million public employees were called to participate in the strike, marking the third nationwide action of its kind since September.

Unions say public servants have lost 16% of their purchasing power since 2017.

Turnout figures remained disputed, with unions reporting more than 500,000 demonstrators nationwide, including 175,000 in Paris, while the Interior Ministry put the national figure at 146,000, including 28,000 in the capital.

Demonstrations also took place in cities including Lyon, with youth organizations and Yellow Vest activists joining the mobilization. Most gatherings remained peaceful, although tensions and clashes had marked some earlier protests.

The demonstrations come as the government prepares its 2027 budget without an across-the-board public sector pay increase for the fourth consecutive year, amid efforts to reduce France's budget deficit.

The unrest is also unfolding ahead of next year's presidential election, with far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen and left-wing leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon among the prominent political figures in the race.

Mélenchon, who joined the Paris demonstration, criticized what he described as growing police repression against young protesters.

The protests reflect broader discontent spreading across Europe, with youth organizations calling for strikes in more than 25 countries.

In Brussels, thousands of demonstrators, mostly students, rallied against deteriorating education conditions, budget cuts, and rising university tuition fees.