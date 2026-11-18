Syria condemns ’Israeli’ Incursions in the South

By Staff, Agencies

Syria's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned continued "Israeli" occupation forces' [IOF] incursions into the countryside of Quneitra and Daraa, slamming the occupation for pursuing policies aimed at imposing an unlawful reality through military force.

The ministry said the incursions have been accompanied by repeated attacks on civilians, including women, children, and elderly people, constituting violations of international law and international humanitarian law.

Damascus also warned that attacks and restrictions targeting residents' livelihoods, agricultural land, and sources of income are undermining their rights, disrupting daily life, and threatening their ability to remain in their homes.

The ministry reaffirmed Syria's sovereignty over all its territory, stressing that continued occupation practices cannot change established legal and sovereign realities or grant legitimacy to the occupation.

The statement followed a series of incidents across southern Syria. Overnight from Monday into Tuesday, "Israeli" shelling targeted farmland near Koya and Abdin in western Daraa. SANA reported that an "Israeli" helicopter also fired heavy machine guns at a house in Koya, setting it ablaze and forcing residents to flee.

On Monday evening, the IOF raided Maariya, searched homes, assaulted a resident, and damaged his vehicle.

In Quneitra, three "Israeli" shells struck farmland near al-Samdaniyah al-Sharqiyah on Tuesday, with no casualties reported. An occupation patrol also established a checkpoint on the road connecting Ain al-Bayda and Jbata al-Khashab, searching passersby, while two other military vehicles advanced west of Saida al-Hanout.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights documented 119 "Israeli" attacks on Syrian territory during 2026, including six aerial and 113 ground attacks, targeting approximately 13 sites. It reported that seven people, including six civilians, were killed in these attacks and incursions.

Damascus called on the international community to take firm action to halt the incursions and hold the occupation accountable under international law.

The developments came after "Israel" unilaterally declared the 1974 disengagement agreement void following the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024 and occupied the UN-monitored buffer zone on the Syrian side. US-brokered security talks between Damascus and "Israel" have yet to produce an agreement.