Gold Plunges 2% to One Year Low as Dollar Strengthens

By Staff, Agencies

Gold prices plunged more than 2% on Wednesday, hitting their lowest level in over a year as a stronger US dollar and expectations of further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes weighed on the precious metal.

Spot gold fell 2% to $3,772.91 per ounce by 0909 GMT, after touching $3,757, its lowest level since September 2025.

The decline followed hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials, including New York Fed President John Williams and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, who signaled that additional rate increases may be necessary to contain inflation.

The US dollar hovered near a 19-month high, making dollar-priced gold more expensive for international buyers.

Markets are pricing in a 97.8% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December, alongside a 2.2% chance of a 50-basis-point increase, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Higher interest rates typically weaken gold's appeal by increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets.

Investors are now awaiting minutes from the Fed's October 27–28 policy meeting for further indications of its monetary policy direction.

Other precious metals also recorded losses, with spot silver falling 3.5% to $45.75 per ounce. Platinum dropped 3.6% to $1,378.31, while palladium declined 2.7% to $944.75.

Meanwhile, the World Platinum Investment Council forecast that the global platinum market would return to a deficit next year, citing stronger demand for bars and coins and reduced outflows from platinum-backed exchange-traded funds.