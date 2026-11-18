Apple Outage Disrupts Major Services as Gmail Users Report Problems

By Staff, Agencies

Apple experienced a major service disruption on Tuesday after an internal update affected iCloud sign-ins and knocked the App Store and Apple Music offline, according to The Associated Press.

The company said it had restored many of its systems and was working to bring the remaining services back online.

During the outage, Apple warned that iCloud sign-in could be slow or unavailable, while some customers reported difficulties activating newly purchased devices and registering for AppleCare.

Users also reported failed online Apple Pay transactions, although payments at physical store checkouts remained available. Apple TV and iMessage appeared to be unaffected, according to The Independent.

Separately, Downdetector recorded more than 2,800 Gmail-related complaints by midday Tuesday, with users reporting delayed emails and difficulties accessing their accounts.

However, Google said it had found no evidence of a widespread service disruption, adding that its systems were operating normally. Its Workspace Status Dashboard showed no active Gmail outage as of 1:45 pm Eastern time.

The disruptions come amid a series of technical failures affecting major US companies and institutions. Recent incidents included nationwide flight disruptions linked by the Federal Aviation Administration to a faulty router in Arkansas, a Microsoft outage affecting Outlook and Teams, and transaction-processing delays at JPMorgan Chase.

Customers also reported difficulties accessing services at several major US banks and payment platform Zelle, although the extent of the reported banking disruptions remained unclear.

CNN also reported an outage affecting the US National Security Agency's classified communications network on Tuesday.

There is currently no indication that any of these incidents resulted from cyberattacks, nor has a connection between them been established.

However, the disruptions have highlighted the vulnerability of essential services to technical failures.