Iran: US Pressure Campaign Fails, Warns Against Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Iranian security official has said that US military and political policies toward Iran have failed, arguing that the balance of power has shifted in Tehran's favor following the recent war.

Speaking to Tasnim News Agency, the official said Western analysts increasingly acknowledge Iran's strengthened defense capabilities, adding that Tehran neither fears US President Donald Trump's threats nor intends to abandon its national rights or reasonable conditions in negotiations.

The official attributed reports of Trump's frustration to Washington's compliance with "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning that failure to curb Netanyahu's influence over US decisions could place Washington in an even more difficult position.

He also denounced Trump for continuing to rely on economic pressure in an attempt to weaken Iran's resolve after failing to achieve his objectives through military confrontation and diplomatic pressure.

Addressing reports of US efforts to arm anti-Iranian opposition groups, the official said the plan had failed, arguing that such groups lacked the capacity to achieve Washington's objectives.

He added that Iran had both the plans and capabilities to deliver a decisive response to any such move.

The official further stressed that Iran does not seek war but is prepared for confrontation and possesses the capabilities to expand it if necessary.

He warned that any act of aggression against Iran would make its point of origin, regardless of the country involved, a legitimate target for retaliation.

He added that Iran's target lists had been fully updated and that new weapons systems were ready to be unveiled.