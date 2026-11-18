US Economist Accuses NYT of Preparing Ground for Attacks on Iran’s Dams

By Staff, Agencies

US economist and risk assessment consultant Brett Erickson has called on The New York Times to withdraw its November 16 article examining Iran's dam projects and issue a statement clarifying that deliberately targeting civilian water infrastructure violates international law.

Erickson accused the newspaper of laying the groundwork for classifying Iranian dams and water facilities as "dual-use infrastructure," potentially providing Washington with a pretext to justify attacks against them.

In a post on X, Erickson criticized the article's authors, Erica Solomon and Sanam Mahoozi, arguing that their investigation offered no conclusive evidence linking Iranian water projects to military expansion.

He also said several experts cited in the report subsequently criticized its framing and conclusions, naming Nima Shokri, Dani Citrinowicz, Nick Kosar, and Amir Agha-Ghouchak.

Erickson described the reporting as professionally and ethically irresponsible, calling for its immediate withdrawal or retraction.

The controversy follows an investigation by The New York Times alleging that some Iranian dam and water-transfer projects were connected to military facilities and underground missile installations.

Iran's diplomatic mission rejected the claims as baseless, warning that deliberate attacks on dams and civilian water infrastructure would constitute violations of international law.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also dismissed the allegations as "absolute nonsense," accusing media outlets supportive of "Israel" of spreading false propaganda.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei similarly described the claims as an attempt to manufacture security justifications for attacks on civilian infrastructure, stressing that geographical proximity to military facilities does not make civilian installations legitimate military targets.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf also criticized the newspaper's reporting, accusing it of paving the way for attacks on civilian facilities.

In a post on X on November 17, he sarcastically challenged the logic behind the report, writing: "Any dam, port, or power plant near a US or 'Israeli' base is dual-use. We'll apply your logic consistently and even-handedly."

Qalibaf had previously warned Washington against launching another military confrontation, stressing that any future battlefield would be shaped by the capabilities and determination of Iran's Armed Forces rather than US decisions, and warning that the consequences of another war would extend far beyond the immediate battlefield.