Canada Vows to Expand Sanctions Against Russia Until Ukraine War Ends

By Staff, Agencies

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged on Wednesday to continue tightening economic sanctions against Russia for as long as the conflict in Ukraine continues.

“Sanctions are very real, and they’re going to continue to increase as long as this war goes on,” Carney told reporters during a press conference in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

His remarks came in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said earlier Wednesday that “instruments of economic dominance and de facto coercion” had “outlived their usefulness” and were losing their effectiveness.

Carney insisted that sanctions remained “absolutely necessary” in response to what he described as an “illegal and unjustified war,” accusing Putin of misrepresenting the situation on the battlefield.

“Mr. Putin can ask his financial institutions, he can ask his oligarch friends, he can ask his hockey players whether or not sanctions are a thing of the past,” Carney said.

The Canadian prime minister stressed that Ottawa was working closely with its international partners to update restrictions in real time, with particular attention to Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of oil tankers and its financial institutions.

Asked about former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s 2014 response to Putin, when Harper said he would shake hands with the Russian president while telling him to “get out of Ukraine,” Carney expressed full agreement with his predecessor’s position.

“I don’t think the president of the Russian Federation is in any doubt about Canada’s position, and yes, if I have the occasion to be next to him, I will make that clear,” Carney said when asked whether he would directly confront Putin.

Since 2014, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 3,500 individuals and entities, as well as over 700 vessels, citing violations of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and serious and systematic human rights abuses.

In its latest measures, Ottawa added another 38 entities and 24 individuals to its sanctions list.