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Cambridge Dictionary Names ‘Human’ Its 2026 Word of the Year
By Staff, Agencies
The Cambridge Dictionary has selected “human” as its 2026 Word of the Year, announcing the choice on Wednesday as a reflection of growing public debate over what distinguishes people from increasingly advanced artificial intelligence systems.
The dictionary defines “human” as possessing the qualities, weaknesses and emotions associated with people, rather than those of gods, animals or machines.
According to its publisher, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, the distinction between humans and machines has gained renewed importance amid the rapid development of artificial intelligence.
Writers, actors and musicians have increasingly challenged AI-generated reproductions of their work, while expressions such as “human-made” have become more widely used to emphasize that products and creative works were produced by people rather than artificial intelligence.
Cambridge lexicographer Colin McIntosh said growing concerns about depending on AI for thinking and decision-making had encouraged people to reconsider their relationship with the technology.
Rachel Adams, a University of Cambridge expert in AI governance and human rights, said artificial intelligence was raising fundamental questions about human identity and what it means to be human.
“AI is going to be a profound test for humanity,” she said.
The latest selection follows the dictionary’s choice of “parasocial” as its 2025 Word of the Year. The term describes one-sided emotional relationships that individuals develop with celebrities, online personalities, or AI chatbots.
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