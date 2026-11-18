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Jordanian Military Black Hawk Helicopter Crashes During Training Exercise
folder_openMiddle East... access_time one hour ago
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By Staff, Agencies
A Black Hawk helicopter belonging to the Jordanian Armed Forces crashed on Wednesday during a military training exercise, according to the military.
A military source at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces said in a statement that specialized response teams had been dispatched to the scene and taken the necessary measures to address the incident.
The military stressed that the safety of its personnel remained its highest priority, adding that further information would be released in accordance with established procedures.
Authorities have not yet disclosed whether the crash resulted in casualties or provided details about the extent of damage to the helicopter.
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