Waymo Suspends Driverless Taxi Operations on US Freeways Over Safety Concerns

By Staff, Agencies

Waymo has temporarily suspended its driverless taxi services on freeways across its US operating markets following safety concerns raised by California authorities over several incidents involving its autonomous vehicles, ABC News reported Tuesday.

The company, owned by Google’s parent firm Alphabet, confirmed the wider suspension in a statement to the US broadcaster, saying it was reviewing the performance and safety of its self-driving vehicles on freeways.

California’s Department of Motor Vehicles ordered Waymo to halt freeway operations in the state on November 11 after three driverless vehicles entered an active construction zone near San Francisco.

In a separate incident, another Waymo vehicle attempted to pass police cars that were temporarily blocking traffic on a freeway.

The regulator warned that the repeated incidents presented an immediate threat to public safety and said the restrictions would remain in place until the company demonstrated that it had resolved the identified problems.

Waymo said the recent incidents involving construction zones did not result in any collisions or injuries.

The company clarified that its driverless taxi services, which allow passengers to book rides through a mobile application, would continue operating on city streets despite the suspension of freeway services.

Waymo currently operates robotaxi services in several US cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.

The company has not announced a timeline for resuming driverless operations on freeways.