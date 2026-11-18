Nvidia Q3 Revenue Surges 103% to $115.8 Billion, Exceeding Market Expectations

By Staff, Agencies

Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion on Tuesday, marking a 103% increase from the same period last year and exceeding market expectations in its first earnings announcement since co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang resigned last week.

Revenue for the fiscal third quarter, which ended October 25, increased 20% from the previous quarter, surpassing analysts’ estimates of $109.1 billion and the company’s August forecast of $108 billion, plus or minus 2%.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share reached $2.68, beating forecasts of $2.47, while earnings per diluted share under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles [GAAP] stood at $2.70.

Looking ahead, the chipmaker forecast fourth-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3%. The projection also exceeded market expectations and assumes no Data Center computing revenue from China.

Nvidia shares moved higher following the announcement, as the company delivered stronger-than-expected sales and earnings alongside an upbeat revenue forecast.

The financial results come just days after Huang stepped down following allegations involving multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy.

His departure triggered a decline of more than 10% in Nvidia’s stock, wiping out hundreds of billions of dollars in market value and reducing the company’s valuation to approximately $3.7 trillion from its record peak of nearly $6 trillion in October, amid a broader slowdown in artificial intelligence-related stocks.

Nvidia’s board chairman said Tuesday that the company has no intention of reinstating Huang as chief executive, despite Huang expressing willingness to return to lead the semiconductor giant following his resignation.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, who has assumed the role of interim CEO, is preparing to lead her first earnings call as investors seek further details about the company’s financial outlook and leadership succession plans.

“Our momentum is real. Nvidia is an exceptional technology leader, powered by the relentless innovation of our people,” Kress said in a statement.

“Vera Rubin is off to an explosive start, our roadmap is on track and our ambition has never been greater,” she added.

During the third quarter, Nvidia recorded GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins of 74.8% and 74.9%, respectively.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects gross margins to range between 71% and 72%.

Nvidia also returned $28.1 billion to shareholders during the quarter through share repurchases and cash dividends.

Following the board’s addition of $150 billion to its share repurchase authorization in September, approximately $227.3 billion remained available under the program.

The company additionally announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on December 23 to shareholders registered as of December 2.