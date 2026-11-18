South Korea Uses Emergency Alerts to Catch AI Cheating in University Entrance Exam

By Staff, Agencies

South Korea will issue a nationwide disaster alert at an undisclosed time during this week’s annual university entrance examination as part of efforts to detect potential AI-assisted cheating, the Interior Ministry announced Wednesday, according to local media.

An initial emergency alert will be sent at 8:30 a.m. Thursday [2330 GMT Wednesday], ahead of the College Scholastic Ability Test [CSAT], followed by another notification during the examination to identify candidates who may still be carrying mobile phones, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The alerts, which can reach most mobile phones and sound even when devices are set to silent mode, will ring at maximum volume for 10.5 seconds. The ministry urged the public to remain calm when the notifications are issued.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry instructed schools nationwide to restrict the items candidates can bring into examination rooms to pencils only, revising the list of permitted materials for this year’s test, Yonhap reported, citing sources. All other stationery will be provided at examination centers.

The stricter measures follow a recent admission by the top scorer in this year’s certified tax accountant examination that he had cheated using artificial intelligence and digital devices, raising concerns about similar attempts during the upcoming university entrance test.

The CSAT is considered one of the most important examinations in South Korea, where university admissions can have a significant influence on future career opportunities and professional prospects.

On Tuesday, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called on officials to strengthen measures against cheating during the annual examination, describing it as a “grave crime” that undermines public trust in society.

Lee also announced that the government would offer rewards exceeding 100 million won [$74,805] for each confirmed report of cheating involving advanced electronic devices.

Additional security measures announced earlier include physically inspecting candidates’ glasses, placing stickers over buttons on their clothing, and blocking Wi-Fi networks inside and around examination venues.

Separately, South Korea’s Science Ministry on Wednesday urged companies to conduct emergency security inspections and update their systems following the discovery of vulnerabilities in the widely used Java programming language.

The ministry called on businesses to take immediate precautionary measures to protect their systems against potential security threats.