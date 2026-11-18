EU Report: Europe Records Most Severe Wildfire Season on Record in 2025

By Staff, Agencies

Europe experienced its most intense wildfire season on record in 2025, with fires destroying more than 1.07 million hectares across the European Union, according to a report published Tuesday by the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre [JRC].

The burned area reached 1,079,538 hectares, more than double the 18-year average of 364,885 hectares, based on data from the European Forest Fire Information System [EFFIS], which is managed by the JRC.

The report highlighted that the first three weeks of August accounted for approximately half of the EU’s total burned area, reflecting the concentration of major fires during the summer period.

The western Mediterranean was particularly affected, accounting for 52% of the EU’s burned area. Spain and Portugal together represented 63% of the total.

Across 46 countries and territories monitored by EFFIS in Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East, a total of 23,180 wildfires burned approximately 2,242,195 hectares.

This represented a 20% increase compared with 2024 and nearly 2.5 times the burned area recorded in 2023.

National statistics from 35 countries and territories showed that Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Greece experienced fewer wildfires than usual, but the fires that occurred affected significantly larger areas.

Meanwhile, nine countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway, recorded both higher numbers of fires and larger burned areas than their respective 10-year averages.

Despite the widespread destruction, approximately half of the countries and territories that submitted national data recorded below-average wildfire figures.

Estonia experienced its quietest wildfire season since national reporting began in 2000.

The report also highlighted unusually early periods of elevated wildfire activity in several European countries.

The United Kingdom recorded 220 wildfires in March, while the Netherlands reached its highest fire danger level on April 5.

Sweden also experienced high wildfire danger levels as early as April 3, indicating that the risk extended well beyond the traditional summer fire season.