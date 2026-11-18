Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah condemned the latest “Israeli” attacks on the Gaza Strip, including threats and evacuation orders forcing Palestinians from their homes, describing them as another blatant violation of the ceasefire.

It called on the international community, the agreement’s guarantors and Arab countries to act immediately to stop the attacks and address the worsening humanitarian crisis.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah condemns the terrorist Zionist “Israeli” aggression against the Gaza Strip, along with the threats, evacuation orders forcing thousands of Palestinians from their homes under bombardment. This is yet another blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement and a continuation of the aggression and criminal conduct that have never stopped since the agreement came into effect. It is also another crime against unarmed civilians who are suffering under a crippling siege and facing an ever-worsening humanitarian catastrophe, with food and aid in desperately short supply and harsh weather conditions setting in as winter approaches.

Through this operation, the criminal Netanyahu is clearly seeking to ignite further tensions and conflict to escape his domestic crises. None of this would have happened had the international community not remained utterly silent as the enemy continued its crimes and violations of the ceasefire agreement. Nor would it have continued to escalate its attacks had the so-called “Board of Peace” and the countries guaranteeing the agreement fulfilled their responsibilities by deterring the enemy and compelling it to stop its violations, continued aggression and blockade.

The international community and the guarantor countries, foremost among them the US administration, must act immediately and fulfill their responsibilities to put an end to these ongoing and escalating “Israeli” violations of the ceasefire agreement and halt the enemy’s policy of forced displacement.

Arab countries must also take action, guided by their religious and humanitarian responsibilities toward the people of their nation, to end the humanitarian catastrophe facing the residents of the Gaza Strip and stop the ongoing aggression against them.

We are confident that the steadfast Palestinian people have the strength, resilience, and determination to withstand every attempt to subjugate them and to thwart the enemy’s objectives and plans to displace them and uproot them from their land.

Hezbollah Media Relations

Wednesday, November 18, 2026

8 Jumada Al-Thani 1448 AH