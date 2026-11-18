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Iran Says It Downed Another US MQ-9 Drone
By Staff, Agencies
Iran’s Army air defense has shot down another US MQ-9 Reaper drone east of the Strait of Hormuz, a day after the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGc] reported destroying a US MQ-1 drone over the Gulf.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Army’s Public Relations Office said air defense units detected and destroyed the MQ-9 using domestically developed systems operated by the Army’s Air Defense Force in southeastern Iran.
The latest interception follows an announcement by the IRG that its air defense forces had shot down a US MQ-1 reconnaissance and combat drone south of Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf.
According to the IRG, Tuesday’s incident brought the number of MQ-1 drones it has destroyed to 18. It also reported that dozens of other enemy drones had been captured intact through electronic warfare operations.
The report said that significant losses inflicted on the US MQ-9 Reaper fleet during the US-“Israeli” aggression had forced Washington to turn again to MQ-1 drones to sustain its aerial surveillance and reconnaissance operations.
In a related development, Iran’s Army announced that its forces had targeted US military Patriot air defense systems, as well as drone and missile launch platforms, at Ali al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait using attack drones.
Meanwhile, Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami warned that any renewed aggression against Iran would trigger a stronger response.
He said the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces would respond more forcefully and severely, without geographical restrictions, targeting both its adversaries and those supporting them.
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