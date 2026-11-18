Saudi Arabia Prepares to Extend Yemen War Into 2027

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi Arabia is preparing to extend its military campaign against Yemen into 2027 despite battlefield setbacks and attacks that have disrupted life inside the kingdom, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing three sources familiar with Riyadh’s plans.

According to the report, two Western officials briefed by Saudi authorities said Riyadh was preparing for a campaign that could continue well into next year.

Saudi officials reportedly expect the fighting to last for up to six months, aiming to secure battlefield gains before entering negotiations with Ansarullah.

A third source familiar with Saudi plans confirmed the accounts. All three sources said that an agreement ending the wider war against Iran could also lead to a reduction in hostilities in Yemen.

The third source said Riyadh believes that US offensive support for its operations, which the Trump administration has so far withheld, could change the course of the fighting and allow Saudi-backed forces to make gains within weeks. A Saudi Foreign Ministry official declined to comment.

Saudi Arabia launched its war against Yemen in 2015 at the head of an Arab coalition, seeking to regain control of the government after Ansarullah took power in Sanaa and large parts of the country.

The intervention led to years of Saudi aggression and a prolonged military stalemate. A ceasefire reached in 2022 held until fighting resumed in the summer of 2026.

Since hostilities resumed, the Yemeni Armed Forces have reclaimed the Red Sea coast and the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait from Saudi-backed forces, while encircling Taiz in the highlands overlooking Aden, the temporary capital of the Saudi-aligned government.

Saudi-backed forces launched an offensive last month and reportedly seized territory around the strait. However, they withdrew over the weekend of November 15 to protect Aden, marking a setback for the Saudi-backed forces.

Saudi and allied Yemeni forces are now reorganizing to move toward Aden and could redirect their offensive toward eastern fronts, where they have maintained their positions.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia replaced the commander overseeing its coalition, while the Saudi-backed government is expected to reshuffle its military leadership.