Hamas Condemns “Israeli” Military Operation in Central Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has condemned the announcement of a new “Israeli” military operation in central Gaza, describing it as a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement and calling on mediators to intervene immediately to halt the escalation.

In a press statement, Hamas said the operation involved the advance of “Israeli” military vehicles west of the so-called “Yellow Line” and forced displacement orders targeting residents in northeastern Nuseirat refugee camp.

The movement described the developments as a dangerous escalation and evidence of the “Israeli” government's disregard for its ceasefire commitments.

Hamas stressed that forcing thousands of Palestinians to leave their homes under the threat of bombardment constituted a new crime against civilians and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

The movement said the military movements were part of a systematic effort to confine Palestinians to an increasingly narrow area of the Gaza Strip. It also accused the “Israeli” government of intensifying attacks against civilians to divert attention from its domestic crises.

“Such crimes will bring the occupation neither security nor stability,” the statement said, warning that the operation would further worsen the humanitarian catastrophe facing more than two million Palestinians amid the ongoing blockade, starvation, and near-total collapse of essential services.

Hamas held the “Israeli” government and the US administration fully responsible for the consequences of the operation and any resulting violations against civilians. It also criticized the international community and the United Nations for their continued silence and failure to halt the aggression or protect Palestinians.

The movement further condemned a recent statement by the so-called “Board of Peace,” accusing it of equating the ongoing “Israeli” aggression with Palestinian suffering while ignoring the realities of occupation, blockade, and continued attacks against Palestinians.

“This biased approach serves neither justice nor the protection of civilians,” the statement said, arguing that it instead provided political cover for “Israel” to continue its violations.

Hamas called on the international community, the US administration, and countries guaranteeing the ceasefire agreement to intervene immediately, compel the “Israeli” occupation to halt its military operation, ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian and relief assistance to Gaza, and end the forced displacement of Palestinians.