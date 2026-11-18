Somalia Warns UAE Against Interference in Internal Affairs

By Staff, Agencies

The Somali government has demanded that the United Arab Emirates halt what it described as interference in its internal affairs and ensure that bilateral relations are conducted exclusively through federal government institutions. Mogadishu also warned that it could pursue legal measures to protect the country's sovereignty amid escalating diplomatic tensions.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Somali Foreign Ministry expressed concern over continued Emirati interference, stressing that security arrangements or foreign relations conducted outside the federal government constitute a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national cohesion.

The ministry reaffirmed that the federal government is the sole authority mandated to manage the country's foreign relations and urged Abu Dhabi to respect the United Nations Charter and international law. It also clarified that its objections were directed at the UAE government's policies rather than the historical ties between the two peoples.

The statement followed accusations made by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Tuesday, who said the UAE was establishing military bases on Somali territory, forming armed forces outside the national command structure, and concluding agreements concerning strategic ports without federal government approval.

In a further escalation, Somali Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed called for opposition politicians whom he accused of working on behalf of the UAE to be held accountable and brought before the courts, without identifying those concerned.

Fiqi also called for the closure of radio stations he said Abu Dhabi had established in Mogadishu and the revocation of their licenses. He further demanded action against armed groups he accused the UAE of arming, proposing that they be designated as “terrorist groups.”

Meanwhile, UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash criticized the Somali president’s remarks, arguing that relations between the UAE and the Somali people extended beyond political disputes and personal calculations. He also highlighted the support Abu Dhabi had provided to Somalia over the years.

According to the Somalia Now website, Gargash questioned the legitimacy of Hassan Sheikh Mohamud remaining in office, arguing that his term had expired. He also accused the Somali president of repeatedly shifting positions and prioritizing personal interests.