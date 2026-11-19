Iran, China, Russia Set Conditions for Resuming IAEA Inspections Amid Threats from “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Iran, China, and Russia have declared that the full resumption of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA]’s verification activities in Iran depends on ending what they described as unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic and providing credible guarantees against any future attacks.

The position was outlined in a joint statement delivered during Wednesday’s session of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna, under the agenda item addressing the implementation of Iran’s safeguards agreement under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons [NPT].

The three countries argued that military strikes against Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities, coupled with continued threats of further attacks, had created exceptional circumstances that made the normal implementation of safeguards materially impracticable.

They stressed that demanding the unconditional resumption of regular safeguards activities without taking into account the consequences of military aggression and the continuing threat of force would not help restore the agency’s verification operations.

According to the statement, the full resumption of verification activities requires a complete cessation of aggression, the removal of all threats of renewed attacks, and credible assurances that neither military strikes nor threats of such action will happen again.

The three countries further maintained that attacks and threats targeting Iran and its nuclear facilities violated the United Nations Charter’s prohibition on the threat or use of force. They warned that such actions undermined the necessary conditions for IAEA verification and damaged the credibility, integrity, and effectiveness of the international safeguards system.

The joint statement also pointed to Iran’s authorization of all scheduled IAEA inspections at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in 2026, as documented in the agency director-general’s report.

Iran, China, and Russia said the inspections demonstrated Tehran’s continued commitment to its safeguards obligations and its willingness to cooperate with the agency in good faith, despite the security threats and serious obstacles facing the country.

They emphasized that diplomatic engagement based on mutual respect remained the only practical and viable way to resolve the outstanding issues. They also called for responsible, balanced, and constructive approaches, urging all parties to take concrete measures to facilitate cooperation between Iran and the IAEA rather than adopting positions that could aggravate tensions or further undermine diplomatic engagement.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions following two rounds of large-scale military aggression against Iran by the United States and the “Israeli” entity, in June 2025 and February 2026. The attacks targeted Iran’s peaceful nuclear installations, alongside military and civilian infrastructure.

The military operations were accompanied by repeated threats of additional strikes and alarming warnings concerning the possible use of nuclear weapons.

Iran and its supporters have described the attacks as serious violations of international law and fundamental principles underpinning the global disarmament and non-proliferation framework, including the NPT and the IAEA Statute.

The statement also noted that each round of military aggression had been preceded by the IAEA issuing warnings about Iran’s nuclear activities, which, according to the three countries, were subsequently used by the aggressors in an attempt to justify their actions.

Meanwhile, the agency has yet to issue an explicit condemnation of the attacks against Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities, a position that has further fueled concerns over the impartiality and credibility of the international nuclear safeguards framework.