Putin Unveils New Arctic Investment Incentives at APEC Summit

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a new package of investment incentives aimed at attracting Asia-Pacific businesses to Russia’s Arctic and Far Eastern regions, with the measures scheduled to take effect in January 2027.

Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation [APEC] CEO Summit in China on Wednesday, Putin outlined tax benefits, reduced payroll contributions, preferential land leases, and simplified regulations for testing advanced technologies, including drones, industrial robots and artificial intelligence.

Putin expressed confidence that investors from APEC economies would recognize the opportunities offered by the Russian market and take advantage of the new incentives.

He also highlighted Russia’s ongoing infrastructure development projects, including the modernization of the Trans-Siberian and Baikal-Amur railways, the expansion of Pacific port capacity, and the development of infrastructure along the Northern Sea Route.

Moscow has consistently promoted the Arctic as an area of international cooperation, although relations with Western countries have deteriorated since 2022, when the other seven members of the Arctic Council largely suspended joint activities with Russia.

Nevertheless, Putin has repeatedly signaled Moscow’s willingness to cooperate with Washington on Arctic development. In October, he confirmed that Russia and the United States were exploring potential joint projects involving energy and advanced technologies.

Meanwhile, the European Union has increasingly emphasized military capabilities in its latest Arctic strategy. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the bloc intended to increase investments in surveillance, infrastructure, military mobility and defense capabilities.

Britain has also moved to strengthen its naval presence in the Arctic and North Atlantic. Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently called on London to prepare for potential strikes against Russian military installations on the Kola Peninsula.

Moscow has repeatedly warned that NATO’s expanding military presence risks transforming the Arctic into another arena of international confrontation. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the alliance in August of pushing the region toward militarization, while reaffirming Russia’s commitment to maintaining the Arctic as a zone of peace and cooperation.

A central element of Russia’s Arctic development strategy is the Northern Sea Route, an increasingly important shipping corridor connecting Europe and Asia. Its strategic and commercial significance has grown amid disruptions to traditional shipping routes in the Middle East resulting from the US-“Israeli” war on Iran.

Several Asian shipping companies have already begun utilizing the route. China’s Sea Legend launched a scheduled service in August, while South Korea’s PanStar completed its first trial voyage to Europe in September. India is also planning to dispatch its first pilot cargo vessel through the Arctic corridor in 2027.