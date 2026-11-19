Hegseth Announces US-Venezuela Military Agreement During Caracas Visit

By Staff, Agencies

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced a new military agreement with Venezuela during an official visit to Caracas on Wednesday, describing the deal as the restoration of defense cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking alongside Venezuelan government head Delcy Rodríguez at the presidential palace, Hegseth said the agreement would pave the way for the two countries’ armed forces to work together again.

Venezuelan state television broadcast footage of the meeting, showing Hegseth alongside Rodríguez and other senior US officials.

Rodríguez welcomed the restoration of technical and military relations, explaining that the agreement aims to strengthen training for Venezuelan troops, provide operational equipment, and facilitate access to advanced technologies.

Hegseth also met Defense Minister Gustavo González López and was received by Foreign Minister Oliver Blanco. According to the Associated Press, the Pentagon had not publicly announced his visit beforehand.

The announcement follows recent visits to Venezuela by US Interior and Energy secretaries, whose discussions reportedly focused on the country's vast oil reserves and critical mineral resources. General Francis Donovan, commander of US Southern Command, has also held at least two meetings with Venezuelan officials this year.

Hegseth’s visit comes two weeks after The New York Times reported that Washington was negotiating a Status of Forces Agreement that could allow American troops to maintain a long-term presence in Venezuela.

The State Department is reportedly overseeing the negotiations, although details remain unclear regarding whether Washington intends to establish new military bases or station personnel at existing facilities.

US President Donald Trump previously said in August that Hegseth had helped negotiate a sweeping agreement granting American interests control over portions of Venezuela’s oil sector.

Trump announced the deal on August 28, describing it as the “biggest oil deal in world history.” The agreement reportedly grants a US-backed venture 100-year concessions involving 17 oilfields containing an estimated 65 billion barrels of proven reserves.

Washington has also assumed significant influence over Venezuela’s political and economic affairs since US forces abducted President Nicolás Maduro in January. Venezuelan oil revenues are being deposited into US-controlled accounts, while American sanctions relief determines access to the country's energy sector.

Trump declared at a rally in Georgia on October 24 that “We took over Venezuela,” while Rodríguez’s government has maintained that the country retains sovereignty over its natural resources.

Meanwhile, US forces have continued attacking boats accused of involvement in drug trafficking in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific since September 2025. The operations have reportedly killed at least 240 people, although US authorities have provided limited public evidence that the targeted vessels were carrying narcotics.

Following his visit to Venezuela, Hegseth was scheduled to travel to Colombia later on Wednesday. Colombian Defense Minister Jorge Eduardo Mora told Congress that Hegseth would deliver a C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft during the visit.

Colombia is currently governed by right-wing millionaire Abelardo de la Espriella.