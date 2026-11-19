Iran’s Army: Three Tankers Catch Fire After Striking Naval Mines in Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Army says three oil tankers have caught fire and been forced to stop after striking naval mines in the eastern Strait of Hormuz, following what it described as violations of Iranian maritime regulations and repeated warnings from the country’s Navy.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Army said the vessels entered an unauthorized maritime zone despite repeated warnings and subsequently struck naval mines, triggering fires that engulfed the ships.

According to the statement, the tankers had been operating in the area since earlier in the day with their navigation systems switched off.

The announcement followed an earlier statement by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Navy, which reported that another oil tanker had exploded on Tuesday after taking a similarly unauthorized route through the strategic waterway.

The IRGC Navy described the number of vessels striking naval mines in the area over the previous two weeks as unprecedented. It also warned shipping companies against relying on assurances from the US military that the Strait of Hormuz remained open, urging tanker operators to take previous incidents seriously.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz following the launch of the latest round of US-“Israeli” aggression against the Islamic Republic, citing the use of the strategic waterway to facilitate military attacks against Iranian territory.

Tehran and Washington subsequently reached a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding in June, providing for a 60-day period of reopening the waterway. Iran established the Persian Gulf Strait Authority [PGSA] to oversee implementation of the arrangement, but later reinstated the closure following what it described as American violations.

More recently, Iran presented a Two-Day Plan as a goodwill initiative aimed at addressing the situation surrounding the strategic maritime passage.

Under the proposal, reopening the Strait of Hormuz would depend on Washington fulfilling several Iranian conditions, including ending aggression on all fronts, lifting the naval blockade imposed on Iranian ports and vessels, removing sanctions and unfreezing Iranian assets.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has confirmed that the proposal remains available, stressing that Washington must now respond if it intends to take practical steps toward resolving the crisis.