Trump, Putin Hold Talks in China on Sidelines of APEC Summit

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin began bilateral talks on Thursday in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation [APEC] Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

The two presidents launched their discussions after addressing leaders attending the APEC summit, which brought together representatives of economies across the Asia-Pacific region.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Trump expressed optimism about his discussions with the Russian president, saying the two leaders had maintained a good relationship over the years.

“We’ve had a great relationship for many years. We’ve known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this meeting, or at least start,” Trump said.

Putin, meanwhile, made no remarks during the publicly broadcast opening portion of the bilateral talks.

The meeting marks another high-level engagement between the two leaders amid ongoing international diplomatic and geopolitical developments.