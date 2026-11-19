Iran Slams IAEA’s Double Standards

By Staff, Agencies

Spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei dismissed the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] chief’s justification for the IAEA’s treatment of “Israeli” nuclear arsenal.

“IAEA Director General [Rafael] Grossi has stated: ‘[...] there is no double standard. If ‘Israel’ was a state party to the NPT and I was treating Iran and ‘Israel’ differently then there would be a double standard,’” Baghaei wrote in a post on X on Wednesday.

“This response confuses formal legal status with institutional responsibility and impartiality. The real question is why a genocidal occupying entity possessing a nuclear arsenal remains outside comprehensive safeguards, and how this inequality can be reconciled with the stated objectives of the non-proliferation regime,” he said.

“Grossi appears to have overlooked the landmark 1995 Resolution on the Middle East, adopted with the endorsement of the US, Russia, and the UK. That resolution called for all in the Middle East, ‘without exception’, to accede to the NPT and place all their nuclear facilities under comprehensive IAEA safeguards. The 2000 NPT Review Conference specifically reaffirmed the importance of ‘Israel’s’ accession to the Treaty and its acceptance of comprehensive safeguards.

This resolution formed an integral part of the package of agreements that made the indefinite extension of the NPT possible. The question of ‘Israeli’ entity is therefore not a new political demand; it is rooted in the historical commitments and understandings that underpinned the non-proliferation regime itself,” Baghaei underlined.

He further added: “The IAEA cannot invoke this formal distinction to dismiss questions about the NPT’s failure to achieve universality and the resulting inequality in nuclear security in the region.

“If NPT membership is the basis for holding Iran accountable, then ‘Israel’s’ non-membership must not be allowed to serve as a permanent shield against demands that it accedes to the Treaty and accept comprehensive safeguards. Impartiality cannot be measured solely by how the Agency enforces the obligations of existing members while remaining silent about the regime’s failure to address those that remain outside it.

“The IAEA’s double standards do not end there. Regarding incidents at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Grossi explicitly stated: ‘I condemn any violent action inside or around the plant.’ Yet after the United States and ‘Israel’ bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities, he limited himself to the general assertion that nuclear facilities should not be attacked, refraining from explicitly condemning those responsible.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman concluded by emphasizing, “When ‘I condemn’ is used in one case and carefully qualified language is substituted in the other, the double standard is unmistakable. It undermines the credibility of the Agency and weakens the foundations of the non-proliferation regime.”