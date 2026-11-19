Iran Targets US Patriot Systems And Drone, Missile Launchers

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that its armed forces have carried out defensive strikes targeting US Patriot air defense systems and platforms used to launch drones and missiles.

The ministry said the operations were conducted as part of Iran's right to self-defense, aiming to confront the source of the aggression and the infrastructure supporting it.

Tehran stressed that it respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of regional countries, urging their governments to prevent aggressors from using their territories to launch attacks against Iran.

In this regard, the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned what it described as the "irresponsible approach" of certain parties criticizing Iran's defensive operations while ignoring the US aggression.

Iran’s Army said its drones targeted Patriot air defense systems and drone and missile launchers at Ali al-Salem Airbase in Kuwait early Wednesday, while Iranian outlets reported drone hits on a US base in Bahrain and a large fire at a US base in Kuwait.

In a statement carried by IRIB, the Army’s public relations office said its combat drones targeted the Patriot systems and the launch platforms of US forces at the base. It described Ali Al-Salem as one of the key US bases in the region, the main air transport hub and the entry point for US forces into West Asia, with a central role in Washington’s military and logistics strategy.

The Army said Iran will not bow to any power and that its response to any threat or aggression will be decisive and crushing and will have no geographic limits.

Fars News Agency, citing the Iraqi outlet Naya, reported that drones directly and accurately hit a US base in Bahrain. Local sources reported several more explosions in the country. Fars named the target as Sheikh Isa Airbase. Fars also reported that several US military personnel were wounded.

Meanwhile, IRIB reported that Arab media published an image that showed a large fire at one of the US bases in Kuwait.

The latest reports follow a series of Iranian drone attacks on US sites in Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.