Irish Man Indicted Over $60M US Military Plane Damage

By Staff, Agencies

An Irish national has been indicted in the United States for allegedly destroying a $60 million US military aircraft with an ax and other tools at Ireland’s Shannon Airport in April.

Daithi O’Corrain, 48, allegedly broke into a US Air National Guard C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, smashed critical equipment, contaminated its fuel tanks, and poured corrosive substances onto aircraft components, according to an indictment unsealed on Tuesday.

US prosecutors said the aircraft, valued at approximately $60 million, was rendered inoperable and effectively destroyed, adding that it was unlikely to return to active flight service.

O’Corrain, who remains in Ireland, faces up to 10 years in prison on a federal charge of destroying government property if apprehended and convicted in the United States.

Irish police had separately charged him in April with damaging the aircraft and an airport fence.

Washington could encounter legal obstacles in seeking his extradition.

Ireland's extradition treaty with the US allows Dublin to reject requests involving offenses committed on Irish territory and prohibits extradition when proceedings over the same offense are pending in Ireland.

It remains unclear whether Washington has formally requested his extradition.

Shannon Airport has long served as a major refueling and transit hub for US military aircraft, including during the US-"Israeli" war on Iran.

Separately, five British men were arrested in September near RAF Fairford, which hosts American B-1 bombers, following reports of suspicious vehicles. No aircraft were damaged and no explosives were discovered.

All five were released on bail the following day. One was subsequently charged under Britain's National Security Act, while another faced accusations of assisting foreign intelligence.

Former British Prime Minister Andy Burnham claimed there were indications of Iranian involvement, an allegation Tehran denied.