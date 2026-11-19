US Announces Military Agreement with Venezuela

By Staff, Agencies

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a military agreement with Venezuela on Wednesday during a visit to Caracas, Venezuelan state television reported. Hegseth framed the deal as the “reestablishment of our defense partnership” and said it opens room for the "two great militaries" to work side by side.

State television broadcast footage of Hegseth at the presidential palace alongside Delcy Rodríguez, who heads the current government after President Maduro's kidnapping, with other senior US officials at his side.

Rodríguez welcomed the return of technical-military ties between the two countries and said the pact is meant to boost training for Venezuelan troops, supply them with operational equipment and give them access to new technologies.

He shook hands with Defense Minister Gustavo González Lopez and was welcomed at the doors by Foreign Minister Oliver Blanco, AFP reported. The Pentagon had not publicly announced the trip.

Hegseth's visit follows the US Interior and Energy secretaries', whose earlier visits to Venezuela centered on its oil reserves and critical minerals. General Francis Donovan, who heads US Southern Command, has also met Venezuelan authorities at least twice this year.

The visit comes two weeks after The New York Times reported, citing US officials, that Washington is negotiating a status of forces agreement that would let US troops remain in Venezuela on a long-term basis.

The State Department is reportedly leading those talks, but it remains unclear whether the US plans to build new bases or deploy personnel to existing facilities, the paper said.

Trump said in August that Hegseth helped broker a sweeping deal for the US to take control of some Venezuelan oil reserves.

Trump announced the agreement on August 28 as “THE BIGGEST OIL DEAL IN WORLD HISTORY.” It grants a US-backed venture 100-year concessions over 17 oilfields holding an estimated 65 billion barrels of proven reserves.

Washington has steered Venezuela’s political and economic direction since US forces abducted President Nicolás Maduro in January. Oil revenues are deposited in US-controlled accounts, and sanctions relief determines access to the energy sector.

Trump told a rally in Georgia on October 24, “We took over Venezuela,” while Rodríguez’s government insists the country retains sovereignty over its resources.