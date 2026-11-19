Crimea Bridge Hit Again in Third Attack This Week

By Staff, Agencies

The Crimean Bridge, which connects Crimea to mainland Russia, has come under another attack, according to Russian-installed regional governor Sergei Aksyonov, just two days after Ukrainian strikes reportedly caused significant damage to the crossing.

"Following a new attack on the Crimean Bridge, traffic has been temporarily halted," Aksyonov wrote on Telegram, adding that emergency services were on site and assessing the damage.

Russia's Transport Ministry said no injuries were reported and train services across the bridge had been suspended.

The latest incident marks the third attack on the strategically significant bridge this week. A 227-meter section of its roadway was reportedly destroyed in an earlier strike, while the railway corridor sustained damage but remained operational.

The attacks came ahead of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US President Donald Trump in China.

A source in Ukraine's armed forces said the operations were intended to embarrass Putin during the high-profile diplomatic gathering, describing the bridge as a symbol of his rule.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted the crossing, which was built after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. Previous attacks included a truck bombing in 2022 and a sea drone strike the following year.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky described the latest major operation as the culmination of a lengthy campaign involving domestically produced drones and ballistic missiles, including Palianytsia drones and Neptune missiles.