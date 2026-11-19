Egypt Discovers Ancient Cemetery Containing Hundreds of Coffins and Gold Artifacts

By Staff, Agencies

Egyptian archaeologists have uncovered an extensive ancient cemetery containing hundreds of coffins, gold funerary artifacts, and valuable archaeological objects in the northern province of Menoufia, the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced on Wednesday.

The discovery was made at the archaeological site of Tell Kom Abu Billo and includes stone and pottery coffins, remains of wooden coffins and vaulted tombs constructed from mudbrick.

According to the ministry, the cemetery dates to several historical periods, spanning the end of Egypt’s Late Period, the Ptolemaic era and the beginning of Roman rule. Preliminary examinations indicate that many of the burials date back to the third and second centuries BC.

Hisham El-Leithy, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, described the concentration of burials and coffins within an open courtyard as unprecedented at the site.

Initial assessments of the funerary objects suggest that the cemetery primarily served members of the middle class. Archaeologists also discovered architectural remains extending beneath surrounding layers of sand and debris, indicating that additional structures may still be buried.

Among the most notable discoveries were gold pieces shaped like human tongues, an earring, a necklace pendant and delicate gold sheets. The excavation also yielded scarab amulets and small funerary figurines known as ushabtis, some bearing hieroglyphic inscriptions.

Other discoveries included miniature sphinxes, fragments of statues depicting the falcon god Horus and two falcon burials found among the coffins.

Archaeologists also uncovered objects depicting Isis-Aphrodite, including a clay representation of the goddess seated on a lotus flower while nursing the infant Harpocrates.

Several coffins were discovered without their lids, while others had suffered damage from previous destruction and quarrying activities. Despite their poor preservation, the human remains retained traces of embalming substances and resins, as well as fragments of burial coverings decorated in yellow, red, blue, and gold.

The cemetery is situated within the archaeological zone of ancient Terenouthis, near the eastern entrance to Wadi El Natrun, an area historically known for its deposits of natron salts, which were essential in the ancient Egyptian mummification process.

Previous excavations in the area uncovered remains of the ancient settlement and a temple dedicated to the goddess Hathor.

The Egyptian Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said excavation work and archaeological studies would continue to uncover further details about the individuals buried at the site and shed more light on their burial customs and funerary traditions.