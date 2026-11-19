S Korea Calls for Renewed Dialogue with N Korea Amid Possible Trump-Kim Meeting

By Staff, Agencies

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has renewed his call for dialogue with North Korea, expressing hope for a diplomatic breakthrough amid speculation over a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during Trump’s Asian tour.

Speaking on Thursday at the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation [APEC] Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China, Lee stressed that peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula were essential for achieving shared prosperity across the Asia-Pacific region.

“Everyone would agree that peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula are a prerequisite for realizing mutual prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region,” Lee said, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

He expressed hope that diplomatic channels with Pyongyang could be reopened, paving the way for discussions on formally ending the decades-long state of war and establishing a lasting peace arrangement.

Lee also called on countries across the region to support efforts aimed at restoring dialogue and reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

His remarks come after Trump suggested that he could meet Kim during his Asian tour. However, North Korea has not confirmed any plans for a meeting between the two leaders.

The two Koreas technically remain at war, as the 1950–1953 Korean War ended with an armistice agreement rather than a formal peace treaty.

Founded in 1989, APEC brings together 21 member economies, including China, the United States, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The forum represents more than 60 percent of global gross domestic product and approximately 40 percent of the world’s population.