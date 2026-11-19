“Israeli” Rescue Drill Draws Criticism Over Poor Organization in Front of 36 Foreign Delegations

By Staff, Agencies

An “Israeli” military rescue exercise attended by delegations from 36 countries descended into what one newspaper described as a “farce” on Wednesday, as organizational shortcomings overshadowed an event intended to demonstrate emergency preparedness.

According to the “Israeli” daily “Maariv,” the demonstration at Barzilai Hospital in Askalan [“Ashkelon”], located in the southern “Israeli” entity, was poorly organized, with overcrowding and limited space creating difficulties for participants and foreign visitors.

The report criticized the “Home Front” Command for failing to clear several hospital parking areas, while the medical facility continued its regular operations throughout the exercise.

It also noted that the military had failed to arrange a dedicated viewing platform or stands for foreign delegations attending the demonstration.

Approximately 200 military officers and government officials participated in the event, with international delegations reportedly including representatives from Ukraine, Venezuela and Morocco, “Maariv” reported.

The exercise was organized as part of the IPRED conference and involved several emergency and security institutions, including the “Home Front” Command, the “Israeli” army’s Medical Corps, the Health Ministry and the “Magen David Adom” ambulance service.

According to “Maariv,” the drill was designed to demonstrate the preparedness of “Israeli” emergency services for a potential multi-front attack and incorporate lessons learned from three years of war.

The exercise also comes amid growing preparations for the possibility of another military confrontation with Iran.