Musk Rejects MAGA Label, Regrets Millions in Republican Spending

By Staff, Agencies

Elon Musk has distanced himself from US President Donald Trump's MAGA movement, declaring "I'm not MAGA" despite his strong political alignment with Trump since 2024.

Speaking via video link at the New York Times DealBook Summit from China, Musk said he did not blindly support Republican Party policies.

During the 45-minute interview, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO also said Washington would benefit from divided political control, arguing that both parties have positives and negatives.

He criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, accusing him of "lying" about restrictions on access to his company's Starshield satellite system, while praising Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and expressing confidence in the team at AI company Anthropic.

Musk also admitted that his massive political spending had failed to deliver the expected results.

After donating at least $250 million to support Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and spending nearly $500 million backing Republicans in the US midterms, he said he felt "pretty foolish" about the expenditure.

"If I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money," he added.

Musk previously served for 180 days as head of the Department of Government Efficiency [DOGE] during Trump's second administration before stepping down following a public dispute with the president.

Their falling-out escalated in June 2025 when Musk made allegations about Trump's alleged inclusion in the Epstein files. The two later reconciled, with Musk once again appearing alongside Trump at public events.