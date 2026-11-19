Bangladesh Gripped by Violence Ahead of Hasina’s Return

By Staff, Agencies

Bangladesh witnessed escalating violence on Thursday as supporters of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina staged protests demanding her return from exile in India.

Clashes, bomb blasts and arson attacks were reported across the country, including the burning of the ancestral home of former interim leader Muhammad Yunus.

Hasina's Awami League party called for a week-long campaign of protests, culminating in a nationwide lockdown on Thursday.

Hasina, who fled to India following the August 2024 uprising, has reportedly requested new travel documents to facilitate her return.

Her supporters are protesting the authorities' rejection of that request. In response, Bangladesh deployed 97 platoons of border guards across seven districts to prevent further unrest.

Police reported that Yunus' ancestral home in Chattogram was set ablaze late Wednesday, although his family members living upstairs were unharmed.

Meanwhile, the past 10 days have witnessed dozens of crude bomb explosions and vehicle arson attacks across at least 28 districts, leaving several police officers and civilians injured.

The violence has also claimed several lives. A ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party [BNP] activist was allegedly killed during a protest near Gopalganj, while a bus company employee died after two buses were set on fire in Pirojpur.

Attacks were also reported against the residence of Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury, a BNP lawmaker's home, and businesses belonging to party supporters.

Authorities also detained former Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid over allegations linked to killings during the 2024 protests.

Separately, Grameen Bank, founded by Yunus, reported that at least 37 of its branches and offices had been targeted in arson attacks or attempted fires since November 10.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed accused Awami League figures abroad of inciting unrest and vowed to prosecute those responsible.