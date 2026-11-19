LA Commander: Army to Complete Southern Deployment

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal reaffirmed the military's commitment to completing its deployment in southern Lebanon and ensuring that weapons remain exclusively under state control, in an Order of the Day marking the country's 83rd Independence Day.

Haykal stressed that "restoring sovereignty over our entire territory remains an unwavering national priority," citing the continued "Israeli" occupation, repeated attacks, and violations that have claimed lives, destroyed towns and villages, and prevented residents from returning to their homes.

He said the Army continues to implement the decisions of political authorities and existing agreements, working to complete its deployment in the South and extend state authority throughout Lebanon, while ensuring that weapons remain exclusively under state control.

However, Haykal warned that the continued "Israeli" occupation "violates these agreements and commitments, obstructs the Army's efforts, and threatens Lebanon's security and stability."

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining the highest levels of readiness as UNIFIL's mission approaches its conclusion, stressing the need to prepare for the next phase.

Haykal added that Army units continue to secure Lebanon's northern and eastern borders, monitor territorial waters, combat terrorism and organized crime, counter drug trafficking, and prevent smuggling operations.

He stressed that preserving national unity, internal stability, and civil peace requires solidarity among all Lebanese, warning against "attempts at incitement or suspicious agendas that threaten Lebanese unity."

Addressing military personnel, Haykal praised their discipline and sacrifices despite limited resources, saying that "the strength of the military institution is measured not by equipment alone, but by your competence, discipline, and sincere belief in your mission."

He pledged that Army command would continue supporting soldiers and safeguarding their rights.

He concluded by reaffirming the military's commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty, paying tribute to fallen soldiers and wounded personnel, and stressing that Independence Day "will remain incomplete until our land is fully liberated and state authority is extended over the entirety of its territory."