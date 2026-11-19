“Israeli” Analysis: Iran Is the Victor; Everyone Must Come to Terms with That

By Al-Ahed News

Military correspondent and analyst for the “Israeli” newspaper Maariv, Avi Ashkenazi, reported that US Central Command [CENTCOM] chief Admiral Brad Cooper arrived in “Tel Aviv” yesterday [Wednesday] on a working visit, where he met with “Israeli” Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir and other senior “Israeli” military officials.

Ashkenazi noted that the visit was likely another in a long series of coordination meetings between the “Israeli” and US militaries, in preparation for the possibility of a third round of confrontation with Iran.

Ashkenazi argued that “there is only one victor in the ongoing regional conflict, and it is neither ‘Israel’ nor the United States, but Iran. Everyone would be better off starting to come to terms with that and reconsidering their course of action.”

He added that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s talk of another military operation was nothing more than a political maneuver aimed at keeping himself in power. There is no genuine intention in the plans of either the “Israeli” military or the US military to fundamentally change the outcome of the confrontation with Iran.

Even if “Israel” and the United States embark on a third, fourth or fifth round of fighting, an established regime cannot be defeated through airstrikes. Nor can a nuclear program buried deep underground be destroyed through aerial bombardment. “Such attacks can disrupt, exert pressure, cause difficulties and slow things down, but that is all. This is the extent of what military force can achieve in this situation. It is what is known as the limits of power,” he said.

According to the “Israeli” analyst, the Iranians are masters at chess. They know how to think several moves ahead, and that is precisely what they did to the US president in the last two rounds of confrontation. They established the Strait of Hormuz equation, manipulated fuel prices, fractured Trump’s Republican Party in the United States, turned the US president into a lame duck and sent all his cabinet members to sleep in shelters inside military bases in the United States.

He continued: “Anyone who believes the ‘Israeli’ military is capable of waging another war with Iran had better think again.

“On paper, the ‘Israeli’ military is prepared for war: air systems are deployed, and ‘Israeli’ forces are positioned in the north, with nearly three divisions stretching from the sea to the mountains. Meanwhile, five brigades are operating deep inside southern Lebanon. In Gaza, too, troop numbers remain substantial, with five brigades comprising thousands of fighters deployed there.

“To this must be added the actions of the right-wing government, which has established dozens of settlement outposts and farms in the West Bank. This has forced the military to double, and even triple, its troop presence in the area, deploying forces it simply does not have.”

Ashkenazi also wrote:

“After three years and several months of war, the ‘Israeli’ military finds itself in a genuine crisis.

“This week, a meeting was held at the General Staff to discuss the military’s operational plans for 2027. In military terminology, this is known as the ‘force employment plan’. It encompasses all the ‘Israeli’ military’s missions for the coming year, from deployments along borders and front lines to maneuvers and routine security operations.

“The plan allocates units and determines the number of troops required for each mission. It also determines the scale of operations and maneuvers to be carried out by regular forces, as well as the number of days reservists will be required to serve over the coming year.”

Manpower Crisis in the “Israeli” Occupation Army

Ashkenazi pointed out that “Israeli” military officials had realized, far too late, that they were on the verge of being unable to meet their commitments. These include financial constraints, their ability to mobilize reserve forces for additional rounds of fighting, the depletion of regular forces and, above all, the deterioration of the military’s equipment, including vehicles, tanks, armored personnel carriers, aircraft and warships.

According to Ashkenazi, the “Israeli” military is now looking beyond 2027, towards its 2028 operational plan and perhaps even as far ahead as 2030. It is doubtful whether “Israel” has the military capacity to carry out its entire list of security missions.

At present, the actual number of reservists reporting for duty is far below the figures officially announced. The “Israeli” military acknowledges that reserve service no longer follows a pattern of one week on duty followed by one week at home. Instead, many units are calling up significantly larger numbers of reservists, who now spend one-third of their time in the military and two-thirds at home.

This must also be considered alongside the collapse of students’ academic lives and the hostility shown by officials at the Council for Higher Education and university presidents towards students serving in the reserves. Employers, too, have grown weary of the “Israeli” military’s role in managing their workforce.

Ashkenazi argued that the military and the government had managed the reserve forces unprofessionally over the past three years. “Israel” will see the real cost of this failure in two or three years. The consequences will affect the “Israeli” economy and employment levels.

He added: “Shortages of doctors and technology professionals are already expected, as they struggle to complete their studies at academic institutions because of seemingly endless days of reserve duty.”

The situation facing regular-service combat soldiers is no better. The military’s continued attrition in an endless cycle of fighting has several consequences. The quality of training and maneuvers conducted by units that are supposed to be training has declined. At the same time, regular-service soldiers feel as though they are lemons that have been squeezed dry, down to the very last drop.

Perhaps this explains why combat soldiers are buying one-way plane tickets even before handing in their military ID cards. This is increasingly happening with the encouragement and financial support of their parents, who would rather see their sons in Miami, Nepal or Phuket than be sent to Jabalia, Tulkarem or the Beaufort Castle as reservist combat soldiers.

Ashkenazi also made it clear to his audience that the “Israeli” military’s aircraft, helicopters, naval vessels, tanks and armored personnel carriers have all suffered severe wear and tear.

Some battalions that conducted ground maneuvers in Lebanon were forced to move on foot because their Namer armored personnel carriers were out of service and the military no longer had the funds to purchase spare parts. There was also a ban on the supply of spare parts.

In his view, the “Israeli” military understands that it has no choice but to tighten its belt, reducing troop numbers across all fronts while maintaining its existing missions. This means placing an even heavier burden on the forces assigned to each task. However, military officials hope that this increased pressure will be limited in duration each time.

Ashkenazi concluded that the end of next week could also prove dramatic. “The winds of war are blowing strongly. The Iranians are doing everything in their power to push the United States into confrontation.

“What is holding Trump back for now is the summit with the presidents of Russia and China. Once the summit is over, the US president will have a window of roughly one month in which to launch a military campaign against Iran and bring it to an end.”