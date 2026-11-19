IPCC Delay Threatens Global Climate Action, Scientist Warns

By Staff, Agencies

Delaying the next major report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change [IPCC] could undermine global efforts to tackle climate change and weaken international cooperation, leading climate scientist Johan Rockstrom has warned.

Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, stressed that the IPCC's scientific assessments are "foundational" to the Paris Agreement and must be completed as quickly as possible.

He defended the body's work against accusations of bias, describing it as "objective, evidence-based science" that provides a reliable foundation for policymaking.

The dispute centers on the IPCC's seventh assessment report [AR7], originally expected to be completed in 2028 ahead of the 2033 global climate stocktake.

Russia, Saudi Arabia and India are among the countries pushing to delay its publication until 2029, arguing that developing countries are underrepresented and that the assessment process reflects biases favoring wealthy nations.

Climate campaigners have also criticized the IPCC's emissions-reduction scenarios, arguing that they disproportionately burden the Global South.

Rockstrom rejected the accusations, maintaining that the assessments reflect peer-reviewed research from across the world.

However, he acknowledged that parts of the process remain dominated by European researchers. The IPCC said 51% of the 664 appointed authors working on its three reports come from developing countries and economies in transition, representing a significant increase from the previous assessment.

The dispute has raised concerns that delaying the report could also disrupt the global stocktake under the Paris Agreement, which will assess progress toward limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

The UN estimates that current national commitments put the world on track for approximately 2.8°C of warming, carrying severe consequences.

Meanwhile, several developing countries, including small island states and least developed nations, have called for the assessment to proceed without delay.