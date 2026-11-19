Pregnant US Citizen Pepper-Sprayed, Detained by ICE Agents in California

By Staff, Agencies

A 23-year-old pregnant US citizen was pepper-sprayed, forced to the ground, and handcuffed by federal immigration agents in California after attempting to film an immigration raid, according to allegations made by her family’s attorney.

Lizbeth Vargas Andrade, who is 12 weeks pregnant, was detained on Sunday outside the Stanislaus County Jail in Modesto while observing immigration enforcement operations alongside local residents.

She had been recording ICE agents attempting to arrest a man who appeared to have just been released from the jail when the confrontation occurred.

Video footage released on Tuesday and recorded by her husband, Adolfo Talavera, shows an agent grabbing Vargas Andrade following an apparent collision. Another officer then appears to spray her with pepper spray before two agents force her onto the ground and handcuff her.

“She’s pregnant with child!” Talavera can be heard shouting as officers restrain his wife.

Speaking to reporters later that evening, Vargas Andrade said agents threw her to the ground, pepper-sprayed her, and handcuffed her despite informing them that she was pregnant.

She described experiencing intense burning and difficulty breathing after being sprayed, saying the chemical irritant entered her nose.

Vargas Andrade was initially taken to an ICE detention facility in Stockton before being transported to a hospital. She said she feared losing her baby, particularly because she had previously suffered two miscarriages.

Doctors performed an ultrasound and found no immediate concerns.

Her attorney, Patrick Kolasinski, confirmed that she was released later that day without charges. Vargas Andrade also denied an allegation by agents that she had assaulted an ICE officer.

The Department of Homeland Security [DHS], however, defended the officers, claiming that Vargas Andrade had interfered with the arrest of an undocumented migrant. The department said the agent acted according to training while responding to what it described as her “combative, aggressive, and heinously vulgar conduct.”

The incident comes amid growing protests across the United States against President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, with some demonstrations met by federal agents using tear gas and rubber bullets.

Last year, the administration deployed troops to Los Angeles during protests against ICE raids, despite objections from California officials.

Federal authorities have repeatedly accused demonstrators of assaulting immigration officers, although several cases have subsequently collapsed in court. An Associated Press investigation published in September found that prosecutors had failed to secure felony convictions against most of 102 protesters arrested across four major US cities.

Earlier this month, ICE agents also forcibly detained a US citizen who was walking to high school in California, prompting further criticism of the agency’s enforcement practices.

Despite her experience, Vargas Andrade said she would continue supporting immigrant communities.

“We’re not going to stop helping the community even though this happened,” she said, adding that she wanted immigrants to feel safe in their communities.