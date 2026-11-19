Anthropic Sets Record $81.34 Billion IPO at $83 Per Share

By Staff, Agencies

US artificial intelligence company Anthropic, the developer of the Claude chatbot, has priced its initial public offering [IPO] at $83 per share, valuing the 980 million-share offering at $81.34 billion and setting a new record for the largest IPO at its initial pricing.

The offering price exceeded the company’s initial target range of $70 to $78 per share, placing Anthropic’s fully diluted valuation at approximately $1.5 trillion. Its shares are expected to begin trading on Thursday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol ANT.

The offering surpasses the $75 billion base IPO priced by SpaceX in June. SpaceX’s completed offering later reached approximately $86 billion after underwriters exercised their option to purchase additional shares.

Anthropic’s public offering consists of 956,351,354 newly issued shares, expected to generate approximately $79.38 billion for the company before fees, and 23,648,646 shares sold by existing shareholders for around $1.96 billion. Anthropic will not receive proceeds from the shares sold by existing investors.

Underwriters have also been granted a 30-day option to purchase an additional 147 million shares, valued at approximately $12.2 billion at the IPO price. If fully exercised, the total offering would reach approximately $93.54 billion.

Separately, seven major technology companies have agreed to invest a combined $26 billion in Anthropic through a private placement at the IPO price. The investors are AMD, Broadcom, Google, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia, and TSMC Partners.

Combined proceeds from the public offering and private placement are expected to provide Anthropic with approximately $105.38 billion before fees, excluding any additional shares purchased by underwriters.

The IPO is expected to close on Friday, November 20, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in San Francisco, Anthropic began offering public access to its Claude AI models in early 2023. The company generates revenue through subscriptions and usage-based payments from customers accessing its artificial intelligence systems.

Its financial performance has expanded rapidly. During the first nine months of 2026, usage-based revenue increased by $24.2 billion compared with the same period a year earlier, while subscription revenue grew by $6.5 billion.

Anthropic generated approximately $17 billion in revenue during the third quarter alone, bringing its total revenue for the first nine months of the year to $33.2 billion, around 13 times its level during the corresponding period last year.

However, the company remains heavily dependent on a relatively small group of customers. Its five largest clients accounted for approximately one-quarter of revenue during the first nine months of 2026, although no individual customer contributed more than 10%.

Despite its substantial revenue growth, Anthropic reported a net loss of $104 billion for the nine-month period. Approximately $94.3 billion of that figure resulted from changes in the valuation of financing agreements, primarily convertible notes that increased in value as the company's valuation climbed.

The company also disclosed approximately $895.4 billion in commitments for computing capacity and infrastructure, including data centers, highlighting the enormous costs associated with expanding its artificial intelligence operations. Around $70 billion of those commitments are due within the next 12 months.