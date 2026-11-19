Berri: No Independence for Lebanon Under ’Israeli’ Occupation

By Staff, Agencies

On the eve of Lebanon's 83rd Independence Day, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri addressed the Lebanese people, stressing that the South would never become a buffer zone for any entity and would remain exclusively Lebanese.

Berri said that independence "will remain threatened and incomplete as long as there is even a single inch of Lebanese territory under 'Israeli' occupation."

He stressed that liberating occupied land through all means guaranteed by international law is a national duty, and that abandoning this responsibility or relinquishing any of Lebanon's sources of strength would constitute a surrender of sovereignty and independence.

He called on all Lebanese to make independence a daily commitment, beyond sectarian, religious, partisan, or regional considerations, with national priorities taking precedence over all others.

First, Berri stressed that occupation, regardless of its source, is the opposite of independence, describing the destruction of villages, their heritage and homes, and the transformation of orchards into scorched land.

He said that "independence and liberation from it must not be a matter of opinion for any Lebanese, wherever they stand."

Second, Berri described the Lebanese Army, from its commander to its officers and soldiers, as the cornerstone of safeguarding independence and national sovereignty.

He called for providing it with all the capabilities necessary to fulfill its national duties, warning against attempts to undermine its role through campaigns of criticism, discredit its sacrifices, and stab it in the back.

He also condemned efforts to distort the Army's mission and cast doubt on its role, describing such campaigns as suspiciously aligned with those launched by the "Israeli" enemy, which have cost dozens of the Army's finest officers and soldiers their lives or left them wounded in the line of honor, sacrifice, and loyalty.

Third, Berri called on Lebanon's official institutions, political and partisan forces, civil society, and expatriate community to reaffirm that independence remains incomplete under occupation.

He stressed that liberating the land through all means guaranteed by international law, ensuring residents' dignified return to their villages, rebuilding destroyed areas, and securing the release of detainees are national obligations.

He warned that abandoning these responsibilities or relinquishing any of Lebanon's sources of strength, foremost among them national unity, would constitute a betrayal of sovereignty and independence.

Concluding his message, Berri paid tribute to all Lebanese at home and abroad, Resistance fighters, martyrs, wounded, residents of border villages, the Lebanese Army, security forces, and UNIFIL personnel.

He reaffirmed that southern Lebanon "will never be a buffer zone for any entity" and "will belong only to its people and remain exclusively Lebanese," adding that liberating it from occupation is essential to completing independence and restoring Lebanon's sovereignty.