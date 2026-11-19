Putin Says Russia Open to European Security Compromises

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow is prepared to seek compromises on European security but will not sacrifice its national interests.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday in Shenzhen, China, following his historic trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin said mutually acceptable agreements were achievable.

“We’re going to look for compromises, which I think are quite feasible,” Putin said in response to a question from BBC Russia editor Steve Rosenberg.

Addressing territorial issues, including those related to the conflict in Ukraine, Putin stressed that all parties must recognize the realities on the ground.

“Everybody must look at the realities on the ground,” he said, adding that this applied to both Moscow and its negotiating partners.

Putin insisted that Russia would not make sacrifices but remained willing to reach mutually acceptable agreements.

He called on other participants in the negotiations to acknowledge the situation on the ground and accept the necessary compromises.

The Russian president added that he saw no “insurmountable obstacles” to reaching agreements.

Putin also said Moscow had no desire to continue the conflict in Ukraine, arguing that its conclusion now depended on Kiev’s willingness to reach an agreement.

“We have no desire to go on with this conflict. But the question is not so much about us today. The question is for the Ukrainian side,” he stated.

According to Putin, Russia had already accepted a compromise proposed with US encouragement. He questioned Kiev’s willingness to retain control over the remaining 10% of Donbass territory.

“It’s also a question about the regime that was brought to power after the coup d’état, but we are ready to speak to these people,” Putin added.