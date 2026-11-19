Musk Accuses Zelensky of Misrepresenting Starlink Restrictions

By Staff, Agencies

Elon Musk has accused Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky of misrepresenting restrictions on Starlink, claiming that Kiev has repeatedly pressured SpaceX to allow the satellite network to be used for offensive strikes against Russia.

Starlink has become a key component of Ukraine’s military communications since the conflict with Russia escalated in 2022, playing a significant role in frontline drone operations.

Last month, Kiev reported restrictions affecting Starlink and its military-grade version, Starshield, which Ukrainian officials said had disrupted drone operations.

Speaking at the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Musk rejected Zelensky’s claims that SpaceX had deliberately restricted Ukrainian military communications.

“That’s false. I don’t want to blow your mind, but Zelensky is not always truthful,” Musk said.

He stressed that Starlink was designed as commercial and civilian infrastructure rather than a weapon of war, while Starshield, which is controlled by the Pentagon, was developed specifically for military operations.

“He’s lying… And what he is actually saying is he wants to use Starlink for offensive military operations,” Musk said.

The SpaceX chief insisted that the company had consistently rejected Kiev’s requests for offensive use of the network, arguing that decisions involving lethal military operations should be made by Washington rather than a private company.

“Do not ask me as a private individual to make kill decisions that sometimes result in the loss of innocent lives, not just soldiers,” Musk said, adding that SpaceX had been “pressed relentlessly” to do so.

He also criticized what he described as the tendency to justify any action against Russia because of the conflict, saying that treating everything done to Russians as excusable was “an unkind thing and a horrible position to take.”

Musk rejected accusations that he had supported Moscow, arguing that no private individual had provided Ukraine with more assistance than he had.

He said SpaceX had positioned Starlink equipment in the country ahead of Russia’s February 2022 military operation, adding that Ukraine’s frontline communications would otherwise have collapsed.

In October, Musk said SpaceX had closed a loophole that allowed Kiev to use Starlink for offensive drone strikes, which he described as a violation of the network’s terms of service.

Meanwhile, Russian investigators previously reported that Starlink had been used in a Ukrainian drone attack on a college and dormitory in Starobelsk, in Russia’s Lugansk People’s Republic, killing 21 people and injuring dozens.

Moscow has repeatedly argued that Western military assistance prolongs the conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also said that technologies such as Starlink should not be used for military purposes.