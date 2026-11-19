Somalia Expels UAE Ambassador Amid Escalating Dispute

By Staff, Agencies

Somalia has ordered the United Arab Emirates’ ambassador in Mogadishu to leave the country within 72 hours and recalled its own ambassador from Abu Dhabi for consultations, accusing the UAE of violating its sovereignty and interfering in its internal affairs.

The decisions were announced following a Cabinet meeting on Thursday chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, marking a further escalation in tensions between the two countries.

Somali Information Minister Abdi Fatah Qasim Mahmoud said the Cabinet had instructed the Foreign Ministry to formally notify the UAE ambassador of the expulsion. The government described Abu Dhabi’s actions as “blatant aggression” and a violation of international law, urging Somalis to unite in defending the country’s sovereignty, security, territory, and national unity.

The Cabinet also tasked the Foreign Ministry with preparing a report for the international community detailing what Mogadishu described as hostile UAE activities targeting Somalia. It warned individuals and entities cooperating with the UAE that they could face unspecified measures.

Somali Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi separately demanded the ambassador’s departure, directly addressing him in a post on X: “Pack your bags and leave. Somalia is bigger than your ambitions, and the dignity of its people is greater than your influence and money.” He reaffirmed the government’s rejection of foreign interference.

The dispute has also focused on UAE agreements with regional administrations, particularly those involving the ports of Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo, which Mogadishu considers beyond the authority of regional institutions.

The latest developments coincide with the inauguration of the first phase of Kismayo port’s development project by Jubaland administration head Ahmed Mohamed Islam, also known as Ahmed Madobe. The project is being implemented in cooperation with UAE-based AD Ports Group and includes new buildings and facilities intended to modernize infrastructure, improve services and equipment, and expand the port’s operational capacity.

No details were disclosed regarding the project’s cost or investment scale. The UAE Foreign Ministry had not issued an immediate response to Somalia’s latest measures.