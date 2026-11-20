Saudi Airstrike Martyrs 19 Civilians aboard Boat off Yemen Coast

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen's Health Ministry in Sanaa reported that 19 people were martyred and four others were wounded in a Saudi airstrike targeting a civilian boat carrying more than 25 displaced people off Yemen's western coast.

The boat was traveling from Ras Al-Arah toward Hays district when it was struck in the coastal area between Ras al-Arah and Mokha, the ministry said, strongly condemning the attack.

A local source told Saba news agency in Sanaa that the aircraft directly targeted the boat as displaced residents from Hays were returning to their homes. The casualties included eight children, six women, and five men, while the four wounded included the head of the family. The bodies of those killed remained in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Ras al-Arah, the source added.

Meanwhile, Ansarullah's Political Bureau strongly condemned the targeting of the boat, describing the attack on civilians and displaced people as a war crime and a flagrant violation of human rights and international humanitarian law.

In a statement, the bureau said the repeated targeting of civilians with prior intent and deliberation reflected a systematic pattern of aggression. It called for the formation of an independent international committee to investigate the latest incident and previous attacks against civilians.

The statement also reaffirmed Ansarullah's commitment to defending Yemen and securing its legitimate rights under the principle of "blockade for blockade and escalation for escalation."

It stressed that such crimes would not be subject to a statute of limitations and that those responsible would not escape accountability, warning that retaliation would reach deep inside Saudi Arabia to avenge the victims and achieve justice.

Meanwhile, Hays District Director Marwan Hulaissi condemned the targeting of unarmed civilians and displaced people at sea, describing the attack on a boat crowded with women and children as a flagrant violation of international laws and humanitarian conventions.

Hulaissi held the international community, the United Nations and human rights organizations fully responsible for their silence.

The attack comes amid continued Saudi airstrikes targeting civilian infrastructure, residential homes, and essential facilities across Yemen's provinces. Yemen's Armed Forces, meanwhile, have reiterated their commitment to responding by targeting Saudi airports and vital facilities and confronting military mobilizations affiliated with Riyadh.

In parallel, three people were martyred and 10 others wounded in a preliminary toll after Saudi aircraft struck a rest facility in the coastal city of Mokha, west of Taiz province, Yemen's Health Ministry in Sanaa reported on Thursday.

The ministry also reported damage to a kidney dialysis center in the al-Hawban area, identifying it as the only facility in the area providing free dialysis services.

The latest casualties come a day after the ministry reported dozens of civilians killed and wounded in a series of Saudi airstrikes targeting economic facilities and residential homes across the provinces of Hodeidah, Taiz, Ibb, Hajjah, and Saada.

The ministry's latest statement follows continued reports of airstrikes affecting civilian infrastructure and residential areas across several Yemeni provinces. Meanwhile, the Yemeni Armed Forces have said they will continue targeting Saudi airports and vital infrastructure and confronting military reinforcements deployed by Riyadh.

Meanwhile, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Saudi Arabia had launched 87 airstrikes and missile attacks over the previous 24 hours.